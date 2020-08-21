Affordability, accessibility will be key growth drivers for startups

“In government schools, the biggest question is device penetration itself which has come as a big challenge. While most certainly the kids and parents do not have a device, in case they do, it may not be a smartphone. So one way is to introduce edtech inside schools. So many organizations are taking innovative approaches and using philanthropic capital to put a device in the hands of students," said Sarvesh Kanodia, principal, investments, Omidyar Network India.