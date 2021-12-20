After blockbuster year, will the Indian startup boom continue?

“I would say look at where the money is going (from the US markets) as far as VC/PEs are concerned. So, one way to think about it is that 80% of the alternative assets are for China. The balance of 20% will go outside China, including India, Southeast Asia, maybe even South Korea and all of that. Even if you assume India’s share is a third, I think we can very safely assume that large chunks of allocation are going to start shifting away from China into India," said Chachra.