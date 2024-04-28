Companies
Dailyhunt parent ramps up acquisition efforts
Priyamvada C 5 min read 28 Apr 2024, 04:51 PM IST
SummaryVerSe Innovation is on an acquisition spree to strengthen its core businesses, including news and infotainment, short-videos, and ad-tech. The acquisitions will be funded through a combination of cash and stock, co-founder Umang Bedi said.
Bengaluru: VerSe Innovation, the parent of news aggregator Dailyhunt and short-video sharing app Josh, is "acquisition hungry", as it embarks on a journey to expand its user base, explore monetization opportunities, and diversify its content offerings, co-founder Umang Bedi said in an interview.
