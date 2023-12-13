Agilitas Sports secures ₹100 crore from Nexus Venture Partners
The new funds are earmarked for boosting manufacturing capacities and for launching new sportswear brands, either through acquisitions or partnerships with global and local brands
New Delhi: Agilitas Sports, founded by Abhishek Ganguly, the former managing director of Puma India and South-East Asia, has raised ₹100 crore from Nexus Venture Partners. This funding is aimed at developing a range of consumer brands in the sports footwear and apparel sectors.