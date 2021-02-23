Agritech startup DeHaat acquires Farm Guide

While the size of the deal was not disclosed, co-founder and CEO Shashank Kumar said Farm Guide’s spatial technology and data science platform would be integrated with DeHaat’s existing digital tech and physical platform to build a full stack platform for farmers and agri-businesses in India.

The founding team of Farm Guide has already joined DeHaat and the core database and tech platform will be integrated with DeHaat's full-stack technology, Kumar said.

“We will be able to provide more precise and customised solutions in a real time, scalable manner to farmers using Farm Guide’s tech advisory solutions which are based on satellite imagery," said Kumar.

Farm guide was started four years back by IIT Delhi alumni Nikhil Toshniwal and Ankit Gupta and has developed SaaS based platform by using satellite-based data for detecting farm boundaries and data driven customised crop advisory services.

“The tech platform developed by FarmGuide complements to our tech vision of bringing efficiency and transparency in agri supply chain. It’s GIS technology and ability to use satellite data for crop monitoring & analysis will help DeHaat to provide super-customised crop advisory solution to farmers and relevant agri insights to businesses transacting on DeHaat platfrom for agri input as well as agri output," said Shyam Sundar Singh, co-founder, DeHaat.

The primary force behind the transaction was common synergies in providing end to end services to the farmers in a scalable mode, said Nikhil Toshniwal, co-founder, FarmGuide.

The tech platform of FarmGuide will be integrated with DeHaat tech platform to providing real time and customised crop advisory related to water, nutrient and crop stress for a wide range of crops, he added.

Post this acquisition, DeHaat will be able to provide more customized crop advisory services to farmers based on the tagged land parcels. This is aligned with larger goal of DeHaat to maximise profit of Indian farmers through technology and end-to-end agriservices.

Last month, DeHaat raised $30 million led by Prosus and other investors such as Sequoia and Omnivore. The agritech startup has experienced 3.5x annual growth over the past two years and has created a rural retail network of more than 1300 DeHaat microentrepreneurs for last mile delivery, serving more than 380,000 farmers located across Bihar, UP, Jharkhand and Odisha.

