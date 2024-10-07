Companies
Agritech startup DeHaat to likely raise $100 million at flat valuation
Summary
- DeHaat has been scouting for opportunities in the seed category for some time now and has engaged with investment bankers on this matter.
Agritech startup DeHaat has begun preliminary talks to raise $100 million through debt and equity for an acquisition and other business expansion plans, two people with knowledge of the development said.
