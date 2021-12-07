AgroStar raises $70 mn in its Series D funding round

“We are now doubling down on our omnichannel strategy to provide a seamless experience to our farmers across various touchpoints both digital and physical. We plan to utilize the funding to strengthen our tech platform, hire senior talent, expand into new categories, geographies and scale to over 5,000 AgroStar branded retail stores to fuel our omnichannel strategy. We will also expand our services to provide meaningful market linkage value additions for our large and growing farmer base and look at acquisition opportunities in this area," said Shardul Sheth, co-founder, and chief executive officer (CEO), AgroStar.