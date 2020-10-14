Ahead of Big Billion Days, Flipkart ties up with SBI, Paytm for offers

Walmart-owned Flipkart on Wednesday said it will offer credit options through 17 banks, NBFCs and fintech players that will drive credit accessibility for customers during the upcoming festive season.

The e-commerce firm has partnered with State Bank of India and with SBI Card, India’s largest pure play credit card issuer - to provide both their Debit and Credit cards holders a 10% instant discount. Also no cost EMI will be available for Bajaj Finserv EMI card holders across a wide range of products. With the newly launched OTP-based authentication process, customers will be able to avail friction-less and hassle-free credit for their purchases.

Flipkart has also announcced its partnership with Paytm, where it is offering more value to shoppers with assured cashback on wallet & UPI transactions. This will aid in faster checkouts, especially during the much-awaited flash sales

With the launch of Kotak Mahindra Bank and Federal Bank Debit Card EMI payment option, customers can now avail pre-approved credit from 7 leading banking and fintech players

Flipkart has also announced that in terms of insurance, customers can safeguard themselves against cyber frauds with the Digital Suraksha Group Insurance, in partnership with Bajaj Allianz GeneralInsurance Company

Flipkart is also launching a Gift Card Store catering to customer needs across 60 brands such as Joyalukkas, Kalyan Jewellers, Croma, FabIndia and KFC, among others. To enable the purchase of gift cards (Digital & Physical) during the festive season, Flipkart will be offering a discount of up to 10%.

Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart,customer-centricity is at the heart of all our endeavours, as we create increased shared value for all our stakeholders and partners in the ecosystem. By facilitating credit and insurance access, and simplifying payments for over 250 million customers across the country, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping fulfill their aspirations without the burden of financialconstraints. Through these partnerships and their expansion, we hope to take the promise of The Big Billion Days to more customers to enable meaningful growth."

