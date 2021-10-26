The funds will be deployed in enhancing the company's AI platform E42 by boosting R&D to maintain the tech advantage, build their partner ecosystem, and engage businesses globally.

E42, is the world’s leading Natural Language Processing-based AI platform developed by Light Information System Private Limited.

An award-winning no-code AI platform, E42, has fueled enterprise cognition by automating complex, time-consuming, and resource-intensive processes so that they no longer require human intervention. The automation is powered by multifunctional cognitive agents or “AI Co-workers", which enterprises can create and customize on the E42 platform based on their needs.

The funding comes at a time when there is an ever-increasing demand for cognitive process automation across industries.

The Pune-based company, founded in 2012 by Animesh Samuel and Sanjeev Menon, makes process-centric and people-centric automation easier across verticals by driving human-like cognition across these processes. The platform has been recognized by industry giants like Microsoft, SAP, Oracle, IDC, NVIDIA, NASSCOM, SaaSBhoomi, etc.

Samuel, chief executive officer, Light Information System said, "We are thrilled to receive the funding as it will help us strengthen our research and partner ecosystems and help us scale and serve enterprises across geographies. Our Cognitive Process Automation platform has benefited organizations, big or small with automating complex and people-centric processes, that too, with a return on investment in as short a time as two weeks. We want to open up our easy to deploy, maintain and migrate no code platform to enterprises and partners globally to come and try out different automation that can be customized as per their requirements."

