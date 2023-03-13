AI sees muted pace of adoption in stock market trading1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 07:21 PM IST
Industry experts said while there is some market interest in using AI in analytics and end-user features, most of it is still in the nascent stage.
NEW DELHI : Stock markets and investment advisors have taken a slow approach towards adopting artificial intelligence (AI) in everyday operations even as AI leads the digital transformation of multiple legacy industries. For brokerages, market advisors and traders alike, AI continues to play a bit-part role in most operations, despite the heavy dependence on data and analytics in investment and market analysis sectors.
