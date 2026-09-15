Flam raises $40 million in Series B led by QED Investors

AI interactive content company Flam has raised $40 million in a Series B round led by QED Investors, as the startup looks to expand its product suite and scale enterprise sales globally, the company said on Tuesday.

Claypond Capital, Martin Chavez, Olivier Pomel, Venky Harinarayan and actor Shah Rukh Khan participated in the round, along with existing investors RTP Global and Dovetail, the company added.

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The new funding will be used for research and development of Flam’s AI models, expanding its product suite and scaling enterprise sales globally.

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The company declined to disclose its valuation in the series B funding round. According to data from Tracxn, the company was last valued at $32.3 million.

“We think interactive is the next default for the internet,” said Shourya Agarwal, founder of Flam. “The demand was always there. The technology wasn’t. We have made interactivity effortless to build and deploy at enterprise scale.”

Flam is targeting $100 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) over the next 18-24 months, Agarwal told Mint, but did not disclose the current ARR figures.

Flam has grown its enterprise customer base to more than 100—including Google, Reliance and Hyundai—from roughly 30-40 a year ago, with geographic expansion, particularly in the US and Japan, driving much of the growth, Agarwal said.

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Its business is currently split roughly 50:50 between India and international markets, with the US and Japan accounting for most of its overseas business, followed by the UAE, Southeast Asia and other markets, Agarwal said.

Among its enterprise customers, Google has used Flam to create interactive content to build awareness and engagement around Pixel phones, YouTube Shorts and Gemini, as well as for marketing and product visualisation, Agarwal said.

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Founded in 2021 by three BITS Pilani alumni— Agarwal, Malhar Patil and Amit Gaiki—Flam is an AI-native interactive content platform that enables brands to turn static or passive media into interactive 3D, mixed-reality and AI-agent experiences.

The company is headquartered in San Francisco, with teams in India and Japan, and its technology works through smartphone cameras without requiring users to download an app.

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Flam had previously raised $22.5 million in equity funding, including a $14 million round in April 2025 from Turbostart, Inventus Capital Partners, RTP Global and Dovetail Capital. The latest $40 million Series B takes its total equity funding to $62.5 million.

Its products are used across marketing, product visualization, learning and development, entertainment, customer support and sales, Flam added.

The company currently offers three formats of interactive content and holds more than 15 patents. Its products include interactive videos, 3D content and AI-generated visual experiences.

Flam also offers visual agents, human-like AI characters that can hold conversations and take actions returning responses in under two seconds.

“Almost every frontier AI content company we see is optimizing what already exists. Flam pointed at something else: how much of the content ecosystem is still untouched,” said Nigel Morris, co-founder and managing partner at QED Investors.

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Flam did not disclose its revenue or loss numbers. However, Tracxn shows dated financials for the company, with revenue of ₹8.5 lakh in FY22 and ₹14.4 lakh in FY23, while its net loss stood at ₹57 lakh in FY22 and turned into a net profit of ₹5.7 lakh in FY23.

About the Author Mansi Verma Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, ...Read More ✕ Mansi Verma Mansi Verma is a senior correspondent covering private capital in India for Mint. Think of strategy shifts, private equity and venture capital deals, the companies trying to go public, and occasionally, the ones falling apart.



She moved into this beat in 2022, and has been following it closely since. Prior to Mint, Mansi worked at Moneycontrol, where she covered jobs and edtech, reporting extensively on the 2022–2024 startup and IT layoffs cycle. Her work during this period focused on what happens to fast-growing companies when capital dries up, combining financial reporting with human-interest stories.



Mansi reported closely on Byju’s during a critical phase in its unravelling, and has since built a strong understanding of edtech businesses, particularly unicorns, and the deeper structural challenges in education that many of them have struggled to solve. At Mint, she follows the flow of capital across VC and PE deals, exits and IPO pipelines, while also tracking large investment firms, and the financial services sector.



Outside of the newsroom, Mansi spends time exploring how technology is changing the way people think and work, while actively attempting to build a critical thinking human brain in the age of short-form everything.



She holds a Master’s degree in journalism and has moderated industry discussions on financial services and investments.