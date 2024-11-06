AI startup Perplexity to triple valuation to $9 billion in new funding round
Summary
- The artificial intelligence search company is raising $500 million in its fourth funding round this year.
Perplexity is finalizing a new funding round that would value it at $9 billion—triple its valuation from just a few months ago—the latest sign of continued investor excitement for artificial intelligence startups.
