AI startup sees opportunity forecasting pandemic-era consumer demand

AI startup sees opportunity forecasting pandemic-era consumer demand3 min read . 09:52 AM IST
- New York-based Centricity, which uses AI algorithms to analyze consumer behavior, is aiming to raise $10 million in venture-capital money
Centricity Inc., a startup that uses artificial intelligence to help companies predict consumer demand for specific products in particular communities, is expected to raise $10 million in new venture-capital money this year.
The New York City-based company, one of many enterprise technology startups that have gained traction during the pandemic, uses AI algorithms to analyze some 2.5 billion data points’ worth of internet traffic a day to predict demand for products so that retailers can stock their shelves accordingly.
