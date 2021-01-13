AI startup sees opportunity forecasting pandemic-era consumer demand

The New York City-based company, one of many enterprise technology startups that have gained traction during the pandemic, uses AI algorithms to analyze some 2.5 billion data points’ worth of internet traffic a day to predict demand for products so that retailers can stock their shelves accordingly.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in