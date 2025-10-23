“Our Series F raise marks an exciting milestone for Uniphore. It is unlike most fundraises because, in addition to top-tier financial investors, we are joined by the world’s top AI and data companies," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and chief executive of Uniphore in a prepared statement.

“Our Series F raise marks an exciting milestone for Uniphore. It is unlike most fundraises because, in addition to top-tier financial investors, we are joined by the world’s top AI and data companies," said Umesh Sachdev, co-founder and chief executive of Uniphore in a prepared statement.

Other investors in the round include New Enterprise Associates (NEA), March Capital, BNF Capital, National Grid Partners, and Prosperity7 Ventures. The company will use the funds to accelerate innovation for its Business AI Cloud, Uniphore’s flagship AI and data orchestration platform.

In July, Mint was the first to report that Uniphore was in talks to raise between $200–250 million, aimed at funding expansion and scaling its AI bets.

“By combining a sovereign and secure approach with seamless model orchestration and rapid deployment of AI agents, Uniphore is helping organizations unlock meaningful business outcomes, while maintaining control of their data and workflows," said Hemant Dhulla, vice president of NVIDIA AI Software, in a statement.

Acquisitions and AI agents Ahead of the fundraise, Uniphore acquired Orby AI, an AI-native company that builds enterprise-grade AI agents capable of observing user activity and replicating it. It also announced plans to acquire Autonom8, a Chennai-based automation firm that develops and automates customer-facing and back-office workflows.

Uniphore last raised funds in 2022, securing $400 million in its Series E round led by NEA, which valued the company at $2.5 billion. March Capital, Sanabil Investments, and Sorenson Capital Partners also participated in that round. With the new Series F, Uniphore’s valuation remains unchanged.

Also Read | AI is making jobs, not taking them

From Chennai to global stage Other notable backers include Chiratae Ventures, Iron Pillar, 360 One, IIFL Finance, Sistema Asia, CXO Fund, ITP, the Patni family, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and Sorenson Capital Partners.