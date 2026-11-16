AI startup Zelmier.com cuts discovery & bidding of government tenders to minutes

India’s fragmented government-tender ecosystem is getting an AI-led intervention, with a Bengaluru-based young entrepreneur launching Zelmier, a platform designed to help businesses discover, evaluate and bid for government contracts.
Founded by Pranjal Srivastava (26), Zelmier.com aggregates tenders from 250+ prominent government portals and uses AI to match and analyse opportunities for businesses.
Positioned around the tagline “Win Government Tenders with AI,” Zelmier brings tenders from more than 250 government portals onto a single platform, while using AI to identify opportunities relevant to a business based on its profile.
The platform also offers AI-powered analysis of individual tenders, helping businesses assess requirements and make more informed bidding decisions. According to Zelmier, its workflow can take a business from discovering a relevant tender to preparing a bid in six minutes.
Srivastava said the idea was driven by the complexity businesses face in navigating multiple tender portals and evaluating opportunities manually.
“Government tenders represent a significant opportunity for businesses, but discovering the right tenders and understanding hundreds of pages of requirements can be extremely time-consuming. We want to make that process faster, more intelligent and accessible to businesses of all sizes,” said Srivastava, founder of Zelmier.
The platform’s proposition spans three key stages — Find, Match and Analyse. Businesses can search tenders across multiple government sources, receive AI-driven matches based on their business profile and use the platform to analyse tender requirements before deciding whether to bid.
India’s government procurement ecosystem spans multiple central and state-level portals, with the government’s Central Public Procurement Portal itself offering searchable listings of active tenders and tender documents.
With Zelmier, Srivastava is seeking to position AI not merely as a search tool but as an intelligence layer between businesses and government procurement opportunities.
Srivastava had earlier co-founded SmokeTrees Technology during the pandemic while pursuing his BTech at VIT Vellore.
His new venture, a bootstrapped startup, aims to simplify the traditionally tedious government bidding process by making tender discovery, analysis and bidding faster and more seamless.
India's national e-Procurement platform alone recorded 23.6 lakh tender notices in FY2025-26, highlighting the scale and fragmentation of the government procurement opportunity. Tenders issued by the States and Union territories could also be in lakhs.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.