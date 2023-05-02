47% Indians hit by voice scams1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Cybersecurity firm McAfee revealed in a 1 May report that 47% of Indian users have either encountered or know someone who fell victim to AI voice cloning scams in January-March.
NEW DELHI : India’s internet-using population, which surpassed 720 million in December 2022, according to Nielsen’s India Internet Report 2023, may be vulnerable to a new type of voice-based cyber scam, wherein scammers are employing artificial intelligence to replicate user voices and exploit them in cyberattacks on unsuspecting individuals, according to a report.
