47% Indians hit by voice scams

To be sure, security experts have warned that the advent of generative AI will give rise to new forms of security threats. On March 16, Mark Thurmond, global chief operating officer of US-based cyber security firm Tenable told Mint that generative AI will “open the door for potentially more risk, as it lowers the bar in regard to cyber criminals." He added that AI threats such as voice-cloning in phishing attacks will expand the “attack surface", leading to “a large number of cyber attacks that leverage AI being created."