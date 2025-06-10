AI-native startups edge out SaaS in investor playbooks as tech shift accelerates
Summary
AI-native startups are pulling ahead in India’s venture funding race, with SaaS players retooling fast to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving market.
India’s venture capital ecosystem is undergoing a pivotal shift in 2025, with investors increasingly backing artificial intelligence (AI)-native startups over traditional software-as-a-service (SaaS) players.
