NEW DELHI : The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under Niti Aayog is launching a local language innovation programme to provide ecosystem services to non-English speaking innovators. It aims to offer learning material in local languages, access to global markets and funding for startups and innovators from non-English speaking backgrounds.

The first leg starts on 22 December in partnership with IIT Delhi and will focus on design thinking and entrepreneurship. It is divided into three phases, with the first focused on training, while the other two will help innovators grow and seek investments.

AIM plans to cater to the ecosystem in 22 languages plus English. “We are training a vernacular task force in each of these 22 languages. The task force has teachers, design thinkers, language translators and even chief executives of incubation centres in different regions," said Chintan Vaishnav, mission director of AIM.

Vaishnav added that AIM, in collaboration with the design department of IIT Delhi, will be training the task forces in these subjects until April. The task forces will then mentor and help innovators and startups from vernacular backgro-unds to learn modern subjects.

After April, AIM will organize regular events for entrepreneurs, giving them access to learning material, providing access to markets and funding.

