OPEN APP
Home / Companies / Start-ups /  AIM to help non-English speaking innovators
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : The Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) under Niti Aayog is launching a local language innovation programme to provide ecosystem services to non-English speaking innovators. It aims to offer learning material in local languages, access to global markets and funding for startups and innovators from non-English speaking backgrounds.

The first leg starts on 22 December in partnership with IIT Delhi and will focus on design thinking and entrepreneurship. It is divided into three phases, with the first focused on training, while the other two will help innovators grow and seek investments.

AIM plans to cater to the ecosystem in 22 languages plus English. “We are training a vernacular task force in each of these 22 languages. The task force has teachers, design thinkers, language translators and even chief executives of incubation centres in different regions," said Chintan Vaishnav, mission director of AIM.

Vaishnav added that AIM, in collaboration with the design department of IIT Delhi, will be training the task forces in these subjects until April. The task forces will then mentor and help innovators and startups from vernacular backgro-unds to learn modern subjects.

After April, AIM will organize regular events for entrepreneurs, giving them access to learning material, providing access to markets and funding.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
The Union Cabinet in June last year decided to open up the space sector for private sector participation, and cleared the creation of a new entity, (Photo: PTI)

Atal Innovation Mission launches Space Challenge for Indian school students

2 min read . 11 Sep 2021
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM hails scientists, innovators for contribution in combating Covid-19 

1 min read . 11 May 2021
Photo: HT

Indian technology startups have come of age with big-bang IPOs

4 min read . 21 Dec 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout