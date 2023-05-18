Rooms portfolio to power Airbnb growth3 min read . Updated: 18 May 2023, 11:26 PM IST
In 2022, its private room hosts in India collectively earned over ₹100 crore, showcasing financial benefits available to hosts.
New Delhi: Airbnb, the American home and apartment rental platform, is now focusing more on its rooms portfolio in India as it enters its next phase of growth. Recognizing the substantial earnings potential in the rooms-only business, it aims to tap into this segment, especially considering the lower age demographic of its Indian customers, which includes millennials and Gen Z.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×