Airtel picks up strategic stake in tech startup Lemnisk

Airtel will integrate the Bengaluru-based startup’s services across several of its platforms, including adtech platform Airtel Ads, digital entertainment apps Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream and online marketplace Airtel Thanks App
Bharti Airtel on Tuesday said it has acquired 8% stake in Immensitas Private Limited, which runs Lemnisk, as part of the telecom company’s startup accelerator program.
The deal is subject to applicable statutory approvals, as per the company’s stock exchange filing. Airtel didn’t disclose the amount it will be investing in the startup, citing confidentiality.
Founded by Subra Krishnan, Rinku Ghosh and Praveen DS, Lemnisk offers real-time marketing automation and secure customer data platform (CDP). The CDP platform is capable of coordinating one-to-one personalization and cross-channel customer journeys at scale, thereby helping enterprises in increasing conversions, retention, and growth, Airtel said in a release.
Airtel also plans to offer Lemnisk’s service to its enterprise customers through Airtel IQ, a network-integrated cloud platform as a service (CPaaS). The platform will offer enterprises an opportunity to create a nimble, scalable, and omni-channel engagement for their customers, Airtel said.
“We see great potential in this alliance and together with Lemnisk we aim to create world’s largest CDP platform. Lemnisk’s real-time marketing automation engine is a natural fit for us, where over 350 million customers interact with brands daily through multiple touch points," said Adarsh Nair, chief executive of Airtel Digital.
Lemnisk has offices in Singapore, Dubai, Boston and Bengaluru.
“There is really no global parallel for what Airtel wants to achieve, and that is inspiring for us. Airtel’s ambition aligns with our vision to offer a single frictionless platform to super-large enterprises that both organizes and activates high-volume and high-velocity data. We are looking forward to achieving great things together," said Lemnisk’s cofounder and chief executive Krishnan.
Airtel Digital-led Airtel Startup Accelerator Program invests in early-stage startups working on technologies that add strategic value to the telecom company’s business offerings.
The programme provides startups with the opportunity to deploy their technologies and applications at a massive scale, which includes Airtel’s more than 350 million retail customers and over 1 million businesses.
In addition to financial support, the programme provides mentorship to startups from Airtel’s leadership team as well as access to Airtel’s global strategic partners.