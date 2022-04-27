Bharti Airtel has acquired a strategic minority stake in cloud-based networking solutions provider Cnergee Technologies under the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program, the carrier said in a statement Wednesday.

Cnergee has developed a range of 5G ready software tools for Network as a Service (NaaS) that can be deployed at scale to enable zero touch service provisioning, central remote monitoring, and management of all connected devices with a host of real time analytics.

The acquisition will help the carrier strengthen Airtel’s 5G ready network as a service portfolio for small and medium businesses, the company said. It did not reveal the quantum of equity the carrier is taking in the company.

Cnergee’s advanced software tools will boost Airtel’s ‘Work From Anywhere’ solutions portfolio as businesses look at adopt hybrid work models in the post pandemic world.

“As businesses move to cloud-based applications, software defined agile networks are becoming the norm. We welcome Cnergee to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to deploying their ‘Made in India’ solutions at scale in the fast growing NaaS market in India," said Ajay Chitkara, director and chief executive officer, Airtel Business, which serves more than one million businesses of all sizes through its integrated portfolio of connectivity, conferencing, cloud and data centers, cyber security, internet of things, ad-tech, CPaaS (Airtel IQ). It is the market leader in India’s enterprise connectivity segment.

The Airtel Start-up Accelerator Program invests in early-stage startups engaged in developing solutions based on new age technologies.

“Cnergee has always believed in developing innovative, intelligent, and cost-efficient cloud based solutions. It is an exciting time for Cnergee to partner with Airtel in this digital transformation journey and reach out to emerging businesses of all sizes driving Digital India," said Suvarna Kulkarni, founder and managing director, Cnergee Technologies.