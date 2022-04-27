Airtel takes minority stake in Cnergee

“As businesses move to cloud-based applications, software defined agile networks are becoming the norm. We welcome Cnergee to the Airtel Startup Accelerator Program and look forward to deploying their ‘Made in India’ solutions at scale in the fast growing NaaS market in India," said Ajay Chitkara, director and chief executive officer, Airtel Business, which serves more than one million businesses of all sizes through its integrated portfolio of connectivity, conferencing, cloud and data centers, cyber security, internet of things, ad-tech, CPaaS (Airtel IQ). It is the market leader in India’s enterprise connectivity segment.