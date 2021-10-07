Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Alia Bhatt invests in D2C startup

Actor Alia Bhatt had turned entrepreneur last year with her children’s sustainable clothing line Ed-a-mamma. (File Photo)
1 min read . 01:47 PM IST Livemint

  • Bhatt said she admired Phool.co's efforts in making incense and bio-leather from recycled flowers as they contribute to keeping rivers clean, creating a humane alternative to leather and providing employment to women in India’s heartland

NEW DELHI: Actor Alia Bhatt, who turned entrepreneur last year with her children’s sustainable clothing line Ed-a-mamma, has now invested in Phool.co, a startup that converts floral waste into incense products. The size of the investment was not disclosed. 

Earlier this year, Bhatt also invested in Nykaa, the omnichannel lifestyle retailer.

Phool.co was founded by engineering graduate Ankit Agarwal in July 2017, and is focused on the circular economy which converts floral waste into charcoal free luxury incense products.

The brand also has Fair for Life - Fairtrade and Ecocert Organic & Natural certifications. The startup has leveraged its technology to launch “Fleather", a viable alternative to animal leather. 

On her investment in the IIT-Kanpur backed startup, Bhatt said she admired the founder’s vision of making incense and bio-leather from recycled flowers as they contribute to keeping rivers clean, creating a humane alternative to leather and providing employment to women in India’s heartland.

Earlier, Phool.co had raised US $ 2 Million in a seed round from IAN Fund, Social Alpha (FISE), Draper Richards Kaplan Foundation (San Francisco), and IIT Kanpur.

In a media release, Ankit Agarwal, founder Phool.co, said the actor’s investment was a validation of their efforts and firmly sets the startup on a path to build a global success story from a tier 3 city.

Padmaja Ruparel, founding partner, IAN Fund, said innovative solutions for sustainable development of the community is the need of the hour. “Phool.co’s circular economy model brings triple bottom benefits of environmental, social, and financial sustainability," she added.

Phool.co has received several international recognitions, including the prestigious United Nations Young Leaders Award for Sustainable Development Goals, United Nations Momentum of Change Award at COP and Asia Sustainability Award Hong Kong, among others.

