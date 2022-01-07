Alphabet’s venture-capital arm adds senior healthcare partner

Within healthcare, GV considers a wide range of opportunities and has invested $1 billion in the field since the start of 2020, said David Schenkein, who co-leads the healthcare investment team with Managing Partner Krishna Yeshwant. Dr. Schenkein previously was CEO of biotech company Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc. before joining GV in 2019. A third of the dollars GV has invested since its formation has gone to healthcare, according to the firm.

