Alteria Capital invests 90 cr in BharatPe

Mint first reported this month that BharatPe is looking to raise more than $500 million in venture debt by 2023 and is in talks to raise $200 million equity by next year. BharatPe is closing to launching its wholesaler financing product ‘BharatPe DtoR’ which stands for distributor to retailer. It will underwrite wholesalers and extend them a credit line, which distributors can offer to their end-retail partners and kirana owners.