Companies
Why q-commerce is driving more new-age brands to tap alternative financiers
Sowmya Ramasubramanian , Mansi Verma 4 min read 07 Jan 2025, 05:40 AM IST
SummaryFrom beauty to fashion, consumer startups are seeking easy debt to expand inventory and facilitate marketing for quick commerce.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Bengaluru: As quick commerce platforms like Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto revolutionize consumer shopping habits, direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands are increasingly turning to alternative financiers to secure larger working capital needed to stay competitive.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less