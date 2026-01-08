Cloud-based broadcast and streaming technology firm Amagi has downsized its initial public offering, trimming the fresh equity raise to ₹816 crore from ₹1,020 crore as it sharpens its focus on attracting a broader and more stable institutional investor base amid improving profitability.
Amagi cuts IPO fundraise to ₹816 crore to broaden investor base
SummaryCloud adtech firm Amagi has cut its fresh issue size ahead of its IPO, citing improving profitability and strong investor interest, while aiming to attract a balanced mix of domestic and foreign institutions.
