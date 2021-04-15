Amazon announces $250 million fund for Indian startups and small enterprises

“Small and medium sized businesses are often the engine and the lifeblood of economies, and I think it's true in India as well. We are very passionate about trying to enable acceleration of small medium sized businesses in fueling innovation and the economy in India. Through the Smbhav Venture Fund, we are going to help inspire more SMEs, to be able to build brand new businesses," said Andrew Jassy, who is expected to take over the position of chief executive officer, at Amazon Inc. this year.