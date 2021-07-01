Amazon Climate Pledge Fund makes first India investment with ION Energy

“As we continue to identify visionary companies whose products and solutions will facilitate the transition to a low-carbon economy, we’re proud to invest in ION Energy, our first investment in India through the $2 billion Climate Pledge Fund. We are inspired by ION’s mission to build technologies that improve the life and performance of lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles and energy storage systems," said Kara Hurst, vice president and head of worldwide sustainability at Amazon Inc.