Amazon fund leads $104 mn investment in FreshToHome
Capital to be used to deepen firm’s presence in the 160 cities where it operates now
FreshToHome, an online platform for fresh meat, fish and seafood products, has raised $104 million (about ₹863 crore) in a Series D round of funding led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×