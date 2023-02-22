Amazon fund leads $104 mn investment in FreshToHome

“Over the last few years, we have built a strong presence. Since we source straight from farmers, our overall gross margin stands at around 40%. Our biggest advantage is sourcing, the ability to buy things at an attractive price and sell them at a mass market price, as we are positioned as a value brand. Due to this, our target market does not get saturated like how it happens in a premium segment," Kadavil said, explaining the startup’s operational strategy. JP Morgan acted as the placement agent for FreshToHome for the fundraising.