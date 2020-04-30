BENGALURU : E-commerce companies Amazon and Snapdeal disagreed with the annual list of ‘Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy’ issued by the office of the U.S. Trade Representative’s (USTR) on Wednesday, that is mainly aimed at urging authorities to address piracy and counterfeiting issues.

The list names Amazon India and Snapdeal along with a few other shopping complexes in India.

“We strongly disagree with the characterization of Amazon in this USTR report," said an Amazon spokesperson.

Amazon makes significant investments in proactive technologies and processes to detect and stop bad actors and potentially counterfeit products from being sold in our stores, the spokesperson added. “In 2019 alone, we invested over $500 million and have more than 8,000 employees protecting our store from fraud and abuse. We also stopped over 2.5 million suspected bad actors from opening Amazon selling accounts before they published a single listing for sale, blocking more than 6 billion suspected bad listings before they were published to our stores."

“...The comments made in the report in respect of Snapdeal are factually incorrect in most aspects, are based on unverified inputs and are defamatory in nature. We firmly disagree with the “findings" of the report and specifically in its observations relating to Snapdeal," a Snapdeal spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that the report ignores the extensive and on-going efforts by various marketplaces to collaborate with brands towards the protection of intellectual property on online marketplaces.

“...As India's third-largest marketplace, Snapdeal operates a robust anti-counterfeit program - Brand Shield - that enables easy reporting and takedown of listings of counterfeits and delisting of defaulting sellers. It has well-defined measures to verify the identity of sellers based on government registrations," the spokesperson said.

