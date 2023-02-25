Ambrela.Money to launch its pan-India roadshow2 min read . 12:10 AM IST
Bharat-focused fintech marketplace Ambrela.Money to launch its pan-India roadshow BLESED-2023.
Through BLESED (Bharat's Largest Economic & Social Equality Drive) the company intends to perpetuate Financial Literacy and bridge the existing gap, connect with more than 1 lac people, and grow its partner community. It intends to cover more than 100 cities in this drive spread across 350 days.
Bengaluru-based Fintech Startup Ambrela.Money is all set to embark on a Roadshow. It's objective? To deepen financial penetration in Bharat and help more people participate in India's bulging financial ecosystem.
The company counts deepening financial penetration in Bharat as one of its core focus areas. It is creating a full-stack marketplace of financial products & services and intends to aid this with its own democratized distribution network consisting of 1 million plus individuals. The Marketplace app is scheduled for launch next month. The company would offer more than 200 types of products from categories like investments, credit & insurance.
"The problems of Bharat are unique. They require to be dealt with differently. Ambrela's tech & human capital approach is much more pragmatic. It also helps us address the problem of unit economics that plagues the fintech ecosystem today. Our democratised partner ecosystem would offer us an unparalleled scale and reach," said Arpit Nagda, Founder & CEO, Ambrela.Money.
Heavy investment in infrastructure in the recent past by Central & State governments alike has provided smaller cities an edge. This infrastructure would lead to massive wealth creation in smaller cities across the country in the coming decade. Ambrela.Money is confident of channelizing a good part of this new wealth into capital markets through its marketplace platform.
Over the next 10 years, the company would be working on its 50-50 mission. This is to have an investment assets under management of $50 billion and facilitate $50 billion in credit through its platform. It aspires to connect with more than 10 million Indian families using its vast last-mile distribution network.
The company was founded in the year 2022 by Arpit Nagda and Sreeraj Thamarappilly. Arpit worked as a wealth manager with IIFL Wealth (rebranded as 360.One) managing more than ₹200 crore in assets for HNI & UHNI families before starting Ambrela.Money. Sreeraj, the Co-Founder & CTO, is a hardcore techie who worked for Asteria Aerospace (acquired by Reliance Jio) on its cloud-based Drone as a Service (DaaS) platform SkyDeck.
