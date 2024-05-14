America is in the midst of an extraordinary startup boom

At the start of the pandemic, John Barnett, a serial app creator, moved to the city, which is where his wife grew up. In 2022, within days of being sacked by Twitter, he got together with tech friends to build Supermoon, an app that uses AI to help small firms manage overcrowded inboxes and reply to customers. In Silicon Valley, Mr Barnett says his team might have done formal research sessions in rooms with one-sided mirrors to watch users play around with the app. In Greenville the process was more organic. He knew from local businesses that they were struggling to stay on top of their inboxes, so he asked them to try the tool out. “It’s so easy just to connect with folks. It is like a testbed for research," he says. Incora, the firm making health-tracking earrings, got its clinical trial off the ground because of buy-in from the University of South Carolina’s local medical school. “In bigger cities it would take much longer to establish these kinds of opportunities," says Ms Gevaert.