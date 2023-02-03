Home / Companies / Start-ups /  Americans are gobbling up takeout food. Restaurants bet that won’t change
McDonald’s Corp. has a new restaurant outside Fort Worth, Texas, with no tables or seats for customers and a conveyor belt that routes food to drivers who order ahead. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. also offers no place for customers to sit inside an Ohio restaurant that only takes digital orders. Taco Bell is evaluating a new design that features four drive-through lanes, double the typical two.

