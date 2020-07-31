Amid expansion, food delivery is still Swiggy’s core business: COO

BENGALURU : Food delivery startup Swiggy’s expansion in new categories, such as grocery, meat, milk and pet food, increased during the nationwide lockdown, but food delivery remains its core business, said a top company executive. Naspers-backed Swiggy has been a dominant player in food aggregation and delivery in India. However, its global competitors in hyperlocal services, including Grab, Gojek, and Uber, have pivoted to alternative revenue streams with super apps, which allow delivery of any product from a nearby store or retail outlet.

Some super apps, such as Gojek, even offer a bunch of services, including home repair, intra-city courier, and taxi bookings. But Swiggy is not interested in the super category yet, said Vivek Sunder, its chief operating officer.

“We have some learning from our launch into grocery delivery… Apart from grocery we also have speciality categories such as meat stores and pet foods, which we feel will have some place in the future. But food delivery is still mainstream and the core of our business," added Sunder. As the consumer internet segment faces tough choices, including layoffs and pay cuts, amid the covid-19 crisis, many companies are pivoting business models and categories to meet changing preferences of the customer. Swiggy’s food delivery service was present across 500 cities before the lockdown in March.

