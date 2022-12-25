Amid funding winter, Sequoia and Accel lead VC investments

Rival Accel invested in 54 startups in India until November, maintaining its position as the second most active VC firm in India but closing 19% fewer deals this year. The VC firm also announced its seventh India- and South-East Asia-focused fund with a $650 million corpus in March. The firm’s commitment to the startup ecosystem in India and SouthEast Asia region has increased to over $2 billion so far. Sequoia Capital and Accel did not respond to requests for comments.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}