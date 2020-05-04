Amid lockdown, fitness startup cure.fit downsizes business in India and UAE

BENGALURU: Health and fitness startup cure.fit has downsized its operations and laid off trainers at its gyms in tier-2 markets in India as well as in Delhi, and in the UAE, citing a business slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, said two people aware of the development.

The Bengaluru-based startup confirmed the layoffs in a statement on Monday. Cure.fit said that around 90% of its trainers across its cult.fit gyms business have been moved to a variable pay model to “tide over the crisis". The fitness startup added that it would start repurposing its business on digital fitness offerings including tele-consultants to provide medical services at home.

“We have downsized our employee base across markets where we have shut operations and have initiated pay cuts across levels. The founders have taken a 100% pay cut, the management team 50% and the rest of the staff depending on seniority will have a reduction of 20-30%." cure.fit said in its statement.

The startup said that it is setting up a ₹2 crore emergency fund for employees affected due to the layoffs, and that it would provide extended health insurance for employees and their families.

cure.fit’s business verticals include food delivery (through its Eat.fit brand), physical fitness (cult.fit), mental wellness (mind.fit), primary care (care.fit), and fitness clothing (Cult Sport) on one platform (an app). The startup used to operate over 200 cult.fit fitness studios across seven cities in India.

The startup depends mainly on subscriptions for its gym and food delivery product to generate revenue, and many cure.fit subscribers will now have to shift to digital means to continue using some products. The fitness startup has been offering live fitness sessions on its app and website after since the country went into lockdown in March.

“We are ramping up our digital fitness offerings to support members stay fit, while tele-consultants have been introduced to provide medical services at home. We are also doubling down on health food & essentials home delivery while maintaining rigorous hygiene standards across all our kitchens," the startup said.

cure.fit was founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal, co-founder of fashion retailer Myntra, and Ankit Nagori ex-chief business officer at Flipkart. The startup has raised over $400 million till date from investors such as Temasek Holdings, Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, and Chiratae Ventures India. cure.fit was valued at over $500 million.

Tarush Bhalla contributed to this story

