Bengaluru: Anand Piramal of the business conglomerate Piramal Group has made an undisclosed investment in online marketplace Snapdeal, said the firm on Tuesday. This development comes just a week after the company announced that its has trimmed its losses significantly for fiscal year 2018-19.

This investment also marks a new investment into Snapdeal after its last infusion in 2017 by existing investor Nexus Venture Partners.

“Snapdeal’s sharp execution in bringing great selection to the mass market segment in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities has been quite successful," said Piramal, executive director of Piramal Group, who has invested in his personal capacity. “Since 2017, Snapdeal’s revenues have grown rapidly with profitable unit economics."

After Snapdeal's proposed merger with Flipkart fell through in 2017, the company went through a series of changes as part of its 'Snapdeal.2.0' vision and has managed to make a turnaround.

Apart from cutting costs and shedding a chunk of their workforce, Snapdeal also sold its payments unit freecharge and logistics company Vulcan to accumulate enough runway and executive Snapdeal 2.0. The idea was to cut costs and sharpen their focus on unbranded products that can be sold to users in tier-2 and -3 towns.

Results of this were seen in their recent announcement of narrowing losses in FY19, on an annual basis, by 71% to ₹186 crore.

“Anand's investment comes as a significant endorsement for Snapdeal and the transformation the company has undergone over the last couple of years," said Kunal Bahl, Snapdeal’s chief executive.

Snapdeal said that 80% of their users come from small towns and cities. It also claims that the platform has added over 60,000 new sellers in the last two years, who have, in turn, added more than 50 million listings. Snapdeal has more than 500,000 registered sellers with over 200 million listings on the platform.