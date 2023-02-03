Angel tax ends preferential treatment of foreigners: Anurag Jain

“There is no angel tax on startups. Let me be clear. (Section) 56.2 (VII B) used to have two provisions. One was the preferential treatment of foreign players. Preferential treatment has been done away with. But for startups, there is no change. A DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade)-recognized startup will not attract angel tax if the investment is made into that," Anurag Jain, secretary of DPIIT, said at a press conference.