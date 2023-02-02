Angel tax may trim foreign funding in Indian startups
The impact could be hard as startups raise bulk of capital from foreign investors
MUMBAI : Indian startups raising capital from foreign investors such as SoftBank, Sequoia Capital, Prosus, Tiger Global, KKR and Blackstone will now have to pay angel tax in a move that could squeeze funding into the sector facing a liquidity crunch and prompt more startups to shift overseas.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×