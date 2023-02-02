Angel tax may trim foreign funding in Indian startups

The impact is likely to be more severe for early to growth stage startups – where the divergence is higher between FMV and the price of the share allotted. This divergence is usually less stark in mature companies. Kumar said the government’s decision “proposes to bring into the tax net any amount received by a closely-held company (including start-ups unless they qualify as a venture capital undertaking receiving investment from venture capital fund) from a non-resident towards subscription of shares where the consideration is higher than the fair market value". “This could compel more startups to flip overseas, as foreign investors may not want deal with additional tax liability by virtue of their investment in the startup," said Siddarth Pai, co-founder of VC firm 3one4 Capital. “The re-introduction is completely counter-intuitive to the entire move of reverse-flipping. This, in fact, will accelerate flipping overseas," Pai added.