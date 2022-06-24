Annapurna Finance raises $15mn from Proparco

Annapurna Finance raises $15mn from Proparco2 min read . 01:07 PM IST
The company said it will use the funds to grow its loan book, invest in technology, expand geographically and further its vision of enabling financial inclusion at scale.
Annapurna Finance on Friday said it has raised funds worth $15 million from Proparco in Series A2 funding round. Proparco is the private sector financing arm of the French public entity AgenceFrançaise de Développement Group (AFD Group).
With this fundraise, the total funding round size amounts to $100 million. This is the fourth capital raise by Annapurna in the last 15 months, after attracting a USD 30 million investment from Nuveen Global Impact Fund in March 2021, USD 20 million from DEG in November 2021 and USD 35 million from Encourage Capital, Accion and existing investor Oikocredit.
The Bhubaneshwar-based company said it will use the funds to grow its loan book, invest in technology, expand geographically and further its vision of enabling financial inclusion at scale.
“With a pan India rural distribution network and a multi-product strategy, it offers micro-credit loans, home improvement, and MSME loans to individuals and small businesses. The fundraise will help Annapurna in strengthening its tech stack to bring in more efficient, automated and paperless financial products to the unbanked and underbanked," the company said in its statement.
Founded in 2009 by Gobinda Chandra Pattanaik and Dibyajyoti Pattanaik, Annapurna claims to have crossed INR 6,500 crore in AUM. It is present in 20 states across the country with over 980 branches and is continuously expanding.
“We are thrilled to have our existing debt partner Proparco further support us and now partner with us on the equity side. Their belief in our ability to enable financial inclusion across the country and empower women has fortified our commitment to building one of India’s largest financial services companies. We continue to invest heavily in our tech capabilities and operations to further boost the financial inclusion objectives of Annapurna over the next decade and strive to take it towards our larger banking ambitions," said Gobinda Chandra Pattanaik, managing director, Annapurna Finance.
“It gives us immense pleasure to back the founders, who have meticulously, thoughtfully and consistently built Annapurna, with a strong yet nimble business model that has focused on making financial services and products available to financially excluded people especially women in rural areas of India," said Diane Jegam, regional director – South Asia, Proparco.