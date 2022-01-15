Annual investments into startups rises to $36 billion: DPIIT

The share of investments coming to startups in India from world over, which includes domestic investments also, has risen to 6% from 4% earlier

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI : Investors are taking huge interest in the country's startup ecosystem and in the last one year, annual funding into startups have increased from USD 11 billion to USD 36 billion, a top government official said on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI : Investors are taking huge interest in the country's startup ecosystem and in the last one year, annual funding into startups have increased from USD 11 billion to USD 36 billion, a top government official said on Saturday.

Anurag Jain, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said the share of investments coming to startups in India from world over, which includes domestic investments also, has risen to 6 per cent from 4 per cent earlier. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

Anurag Jain, Secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said the share of investments coming to startups in India from world over, which includes domestic investments also, has risen to 6 per cent from 4 per cent earlier. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

"The kind of interest which is being taken in the startup investment climate...In the last one year, annual investments into the startups have increased from USD 11 billion to USD 36 billion," he said at the National Startups Award event. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the online event, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged startups to come up with more suggestions on making regulatory burden simpler, and easier to further promote the startup story.

"I am given to understand that 2021 has also seen over 1,000 deals with a total funding of USD 23 billion in the first nine months ....It shows the strength of our startups," Goyal said.

The minister suggested focusing on five areas to take innovation to the next level. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Many of our entrepreneurs can become mentors for budding startups. We can look at establishing 'Startup Access Centres' across districts," he added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.