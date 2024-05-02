Anthill Ventures plans $100 million hybrid fund for Indian startups, seeks investors planing to diversify from China
Anthill Ventures plans to launch a hybrid fund focused on the startup sector as investors flock to the Asian nation amid a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
Anthill Ventures is gearing up to launch a hybrid fund targeting the startup sector amid a surge in investor interest in India, Bloomberg reported. This move comes in the wake of a slowdown in the Chinese economy.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message