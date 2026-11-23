NEW DELHI: Anthropic’s $1.5 trillion valuation at its initial public offering (IPO) validates the commercial potential of artificial intelligence (AI), but it could raise the bar for India’s AI startups. While the listing, one of the largest in market history, could draw more investors to the sector, global competition and sharper scrutiny of business models and revenue quality will make it harder for founders to stand out.
NEW DELHI: Anthropic’s $1.5 trillion valuation at its initial public offering (IPO) validates the commercial potential of artificial intelligence (AI), but it could raise the bar for India’s AI startups. While the listing, one of the largest in market history, could draw more investors to the sector, global competition and sharper scrutiny of business models and revenue quality will make it harder for founders to stand out.
“I’d expect a wider spread, not a broad uplift. The IPO makes it easier to believe that an AI company can become enormous,” said Pratyush Choudhury, co-founder of Activate, an India-based native-AI venture capital firm.
India has around 3,000 AI startups, according to data platform Tracxn. But greater activity does not necessarily mean more businesses will attract funding.
“Overall activity in the ecosystem should go up. However, whether that translates into more fundable and funded startups is not a linear relationship,” said Rahul Agarwalla, founding and managing partner of early-stage AI-focused VC firm SenseAI Ventures.
The business test
Startups building on existing AI models face the risk of their suppliers moving into the applications they develop. Anthropic and other global providers have the financial resources to replicate products built by their customers. The threat is particularly relevant in India, where much of the AI startup ecosystem is concentrated in applications built on existing models.
“The question I’d ask a founder is: if Anthropic ships your best feature for free next year, what does the customer still pay you for?” said Choudhury.
The answer, experts say, lies in application-layer businesses and vertical AI solutions that address specific enterprise or consumer needs, rather than features that model providers can easily replicate.
“A lender might stop paying for a tool that summarizes a loan file. It may still pay for a system that gets the file to a defensible credit decision, with the evidence and approvals in place. Those are very different businesses, even if they use the same model,” he added.
Ganesh Gopalan, founder of voice AI startup Gnani AI, selected under the IndiaAI Mission, also sees an opportunity in enterprise-focused solutions, including sovereign AI capabilities. As Anthropic, Cohere and Mistral pursue different strategies, Indian startups are looking to carve out their own space in the evolving ecosystem.
“There is a growing movement for enterprises to start owning their own intelligence rather than relying on closed models. For enterprise applications, the emerging opportunity is for companies to own their own intelligence rather than rent their secret sauce to competitors by simply calling APIs of closed models,” said Gopalan.
He expects companies to succeed across different segments rather than compete for the same customers. While Anthropic focuses on coding and large language models, Gnani builds AI solutions for businesses, with an approach closer to that of Mistral and Cohere.
“AI is such a large field that there will be winners across different segments,” he added.
The model dilemma
Even differentiated applications may not allow startups to capture the full value they generate. As AI becomes an essential input into knowledge work, a growing share could accrue to the companies supplying the underlying models.
“This creates what might be called an Anthropic tax, or more broadly a token tax on knowledge work. Just as Apple captures revenue from transactions within its ecosystem, frontier-model providers could capture a recurring share of the value generated by AI-assisted work,” said Kashyap Kompella, founder and chief executive of technology consultancy firm RPA2AI Research.
This dependence is both an opportunity and a vulnerability for India. Domestic companies can become substantially more productive using foreign models, but remain exposed to changes in access conditions and even the categories of activity providers permit, Kompella argued.
The risks became evident in June, when Anthropic withdrew access to its advanced AI model Fable 5 for foreign nationals following a US government directive restricting access over national security concerns. The company later restored access after the US Department of Commerce lifted the restrictions on 30 June.
The episode underscores the difficulty of building India's own large language models (LLMs). Competing with global frontier-model developers on cost and scale may be increasingly difficult.
“I don't think India can compete with the economics of global frontier models anymore, unless someone comes up with a significant breakthrough. It will be difficult to match their economics unless there is a breakthrough involving techniques such as distillation, similar to what DeepSeek has demonstrated,” said Anushree Verma, senior director analyst at technology research and consulting firm Gartner.
Verma sees greater potential in domain-specific smaller language models, multilingual models tailored to regional languages and energy-efficient AI.
Several Indian startups, including Sarvam AI, Gnani AI and Soket AI, are pursuing this approach. But commercial viability remains a challenge.
Sarvam recently launched Token Factory, an inference platform that allows developers and enterprises to access its own models as well as global open-weight models, including DeepSeek and Kimi. The move drew criticism for hosting Chinese-developed models, with critics questioning whether this was at odds with Sarvam's stated ambition of building India's sovereign AI capabilities.
Experts, however, see strategic merit in the move.
“It recognizes that there is value not just in developing models, but in making them available efficiently, affordably and with greater local control. This could become an important layer of India’s AI infrastructure, even when the underlying models originate elsewhere,” added Kompella.
The credibility gap
India's AI ambitions also face constraints in research investment and investor confidence. Spending on research and development (R&D) stood at less than 1% of GDP in fiscal year 2024 (FY24), according to the World Bank, well below 3.45% in the US and 2.58% in China.
Questions over reported revenue quality have also surfaced following the Surat-based AI startup Rocket episode. A November 18 Moneycontrol report said EY's due diligence found the startup's actual annual recurring revenue (ARR) to be in the single-digit millions, against the $60 million it had presented to prospective investors.
“The Rocket episode is a reminder that headline ARR figures cannot be taken at face value. Investors need to examine the underlying revenue, how it is generated, whether it is recurring and whether it is supported by actual customer usage and collections,” said Aditya Singh, co-founder and partner of early-stage VC firm All In Capital.