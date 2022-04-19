New Delhi: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has joined Wholsum Foods as investor, brand ambassador and advocate for the company’s flagship brand Slurrp Farm.

Sharma will also play the role of an advocate and endorse future brands launched by the Gurugram-headquartered company.

Wholsum Foods was founded in 2016 with the launch of Slurrp Farm, a millet-based snacking and meal brand for young children.

Sharma who has been actively investing in a clutch of startups said sustainable food choices go a long way in setting the tone for a healthy life.

“It’s a realization that hit home even harder after I became a mother – I want my daughter to develop a healthy relationship with food and I have to start her on that journey early on. Wholsum Foods was started by two mothers so their mission to unjunk the plates of kids and families across the world resonates with me strongly…Through the partnership, I hope to help nurture India’s rich heritage of millets, and enable today’s generation to leave behind a healthier lifestyle and planet for those to come," she said.

Meghana Narayan and Shauravi Malik, co-founders and co-CEOs of Wholsum Foods said the partnership is an important milestone as they build Wholsum Foods into a house of brands.

Wholsum Foods plans to nearly triple revenues by March 2023. The packaged foods company is currently clocking ₹55 crore of revenue run rate with plans to reach ₹150 crores in annual revenue run rate by March 2023.

Sharma’s investment follows a $7 million funding round led by Investment Corporation of Dubai, the sovereign wealth fund of the Government of Dubai, and multi-stage venture fund Fireside Ventures.

Wholsum Foods’ flagship brand Slurrp Farm currently retails in India through its own direct-to-consumer platform as well as e-commerce and quick commerce platforms such as Amazon, Big Basket, First Cry, and Swiggy Instamart amongst others. Its products are also available across modern trade stores in India and the UAE as well as online in the US and UK.