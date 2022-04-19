Anushka Sharma backs Slurrp Farm maker as investor and brand ambassador

“It’s a realization that hit home even harder after I became a mother – I want my daughter to develop a healthy relationship with food and I have to start her on that journey early on. Wholsum Foods was started by two mothers so their mission to unjunk the plates of kids and families across the world resonates with me strongly…Through the partnership, I hope to help nurture India’s rich heritage of millets, and enable today’s generation to leave behind a healthier lifestyle and planet for those to come," she said.