NEW DELHI: In a bid to give a fillip to the start-up ecosystem for promotion of agricultural product exports, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) in association with Agriculture University, Jodhpur, Rajasthan organized a programme where more than 430 farmers , students, traders and other stakeholders participated.

“The orientation programme for start-ups in agri-export was aimed at creating awareness among farmers and agriculture students in the western region of Rajasthan on agri-exports. The focus of the programme was to urge the Rajasthan government to adopt ‘agriculture export’ as a business opportunity for boosting livelihood and farmers’ income," the commerce ministry said in a statement.

The aim of the programme was to support the farmers, agriculture students and other stakeholders in the export-oriented supply chain that generates rural employment.

During the programme, APEDA officials explained issues around agricultural exports and challenges in the export-oriented agri supply chain. They also explained various government initiatives on agriculture exports such as financial assistance schemes, risk management in agriculture export, RBI guidelines, pesticides issues, digital traceability among others.

The agriculture department of Rajasthan, Agricultural University, Jodhpur and other state government officials discussed the agriculture export potential from the west zone of Rajasthan especially in crops such as barley, caster, legums, mustard, pomegranate, dates, etc.

The programme also discussed the export potential of commercial crops including capparis decidua, (locally called karira or kerda), acacia senegal (kummat), prosopis cenararia (sangari).

The export potential of cumin, isabgol, pomegranate, anise seeds, caster, guargam, hina was discussed. The programme emphasized the need for automation, mechanization in agriculture for achieving quality production, which would enhance competitiveness in the international market.

APEDA has been focusing on a collaborative approach to bring synergy with a number of organizations and institutions having inherent professional and specialized expertise in different areas for capacity building of various stakeholders, providing solutions for addressing some of the identified interventions for the development of agriculture and its export enhancement in consonance with the objectives set under Agri Export Policy (AEP) announced by the government of India in 2018.

APEDA has been engaged with state governments for the implementation of AEP. The States of Maharashtra, U.P., Kerala, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Manipur, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and M.P. have finalized the State-specific Action Plan for exports while the action plans of other states are at different stages of finalization.

